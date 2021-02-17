An immunologist has warned against the early relaxation of the corona measures. He doubts that it is possible to achieve an incidence value below 35. The reason: the mutation B.1.1.7.

The lockdown goes into overtime – at least until March 7th. Until then, the retail trade should also remain closed, like echo24.de * reported. A early opening is possible*, but only on one condition: The 7 day incidence moves under 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. For some it is a glimmer of hope, for others it is a glimmer of hope unattainable goal. Now logs in immunologist speak out and speak out against everyone Relaxation of the corona measures out.

Of the Systems immunologist Michael Meyer-Hermann warns that Coronavirus mutations the one targeted by politics Incidence of 35 infections per 100,000 population and make week impossible. If the British mutation B.1.1.7 continues to spread, it could be that a Incidence value from under 35 with the current one Lockdown could not be reached, said Meyer-Hermann according to German press agency. “This makes it clear that any form of openings at the moment a high risk implies not being able to achieve the goals set, ”warns the immunologist.

Immunologist warns of relaxation of the corona measures and the corona mutation B.1.1.7.

Michael Meyer-Hermann is a physicist, mathematician and head of the department System immunology at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research in Braunschweig. “We are currently facing at least two pandemics,” explained the Researcher. “We have the old one with them current measures under control and bring the Incidences with a reproduction number of 0.85 down. ”An incidence of less than 35 could be achieved at the beginning of March – but only without the planned one openings.

Should the Mutation B.1.1.7. If the situation continues to spread, the situation could rapidly spiral out of control again. Because the British mutation has a 35 percent higher transmission probability according to estimates. “The more you get now because of the falling Incidences loosens, the earlier the third wave with B.1.1.7 will develop, ”explains the immunologist.

What about the corona mutation B.1.1.7. on yourself? How dangerous is the mutation?

What about the corona mutation variant B.1.1.7. on yourself? The one that first appeared in England Variant of the coronavirus can now be found in more than every fourth corona sample analyzed in Denmark, like that German press agency communicated. This is based on preliminary figures from the Danish health institute SSI. Accordingly, the Mutation B.1.1.7 detected in 28.5 percent of selected samples from the first week of February. For comparison: in the week before, the proportion was still 20.3 percent, at the turn of the year it was only 2.1 percent.

What is different about the corona mutation B.1.1.7.? According to a study by the British statistics agency ONS (Office for National Statistics), an infection with the virus mutant manifests itself somewhat differently than a “normal” coronavirus infection. When infected with the British virus mutation occurred Cough, tiredness, sore throat, fever and body aches a little more frequently. On the other hand, patients reported a loss of taste and smell less often. There were no differences in the symptoms of headache, shortness of breath, diarrhea, and vomiting. In general, the proportion of people who suffer from symptoms after being infected is slightly higher with B.1.1.7 than with other virus variants.

In Italy, according to an estimate by Ministry of Health currently almost every fifth Corona infection on the so-called British variant be due. The share of is also growing in the USA B.1.1.7 the infection process. In Germany becomes more contagious this week with the results of another survey on the prevalence Corona variants expected. “We expect an increase in the proportion of variants,” said the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). A week ago it had RKI submitted a first report, according to which the Mutation B.1.1.7 In a random sample of around 30,000 samples, it made up almost six percent of the cases – and the trend is rising. *echo24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

