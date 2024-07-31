The National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM) is a key institution in Mexico, aimed at improving the quality of life of people People over 60 years. Through the INAPAM credentialsenior citizens have access to a series of benefits and discounts on different services and products. With the arrival of 2024, the renewal This document becomes an essential procedure to maintain access to these rights.

INAPAM Credential: a passport to benefits

The INAPAM credential is not just an official identification document; it represents access to significant discounts in sectors such as health, culture, transportation and recreation. This program, supported by the Government of Mexico, seeks to ensure that senior citizens can enjoy a more dignified and fulfilling life.

The discounts that this credential offers include from medical services and pharmaceutical products, to public transportation, museum tickets, and restaurant mealsThis tool not only alleviates the economic burden on the elderly, but also promotes their integration into society and respect for their experience and wisdom.

URGENT: Vital information for all seniors who have an INAPAM card

Is it necessary to renew the INAPAM credential in 2024?

Yes, it is imperative to renew the INAPAM credential this 2024 to avoid the loss of the associated benefits. INAPAM has indicated that those who have a credential with the SEDESOL symbol —in blue, pink or white— must be updatedsince this design is considered old.

In addition, If the credential has expired, has been stolen, lost or is damaged, it will also be necessary to renew it..

How to renew the INAPAM credential? Requirements and documents

The INAPAM credential renewal It is carried out exclusively in person. Senior citizens must go to the INAPAM offices closest to your homecarrying the following documents:

– Birth certificate

– Current official identification

– Unique Population Registry Key (CURP)

– Recent proof of address (no older than six months)

– Two child-sized photographs, in black and white

It is important to note that this procedure is completely free. INAPAM modules are available for assistance. Monday to Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.To find the nearest office, you can access the INAPAM portal, where, by entering the state and municipality of residence, you will obtain the exact address.