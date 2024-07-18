Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado denounced an attack on her and her team on Thursday morning, just 10 days before the presidential elections in Venezuela.

Machado reported that the vehicles they travel in were vandalized and their brakes cut. This would have occurred in the early morning, when they were in the state of Lara, after their tour of the state of Portuguesa.

Machado explained, through X, that “agents of the regime” followed his caravan from the state of Portuguesa, where he had led a campaign activity in support of the opposition candidate for the presidential elections on July 28, Edmundo González Urrutia, and “surrounded the residential area” where they spent the night.

Maria Corina Machado denounces an attack against her Photo:Courtesy of the Maria Corina Machado Command

He reiterated that “(Nicolás) Maduro’s campaign is violence” and held the president and official candidate responsible for any damage to his physical integrity and that of the members of his team.

Opposition leads polls for presidential election

Venezuela’s opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia has 59.1 percent of the vote, while President Nicolás Maduro has 24.6 percent. according to a study by the Center for Political and Government Studies of the Andrés Bello Catholic University (CEPyG-UCAB) and the polling firm Delphos.

Maria Corina Machado attacks brakes Photo:Courtesy of Maria Corina Machado

In a press release, Delphos director Félix Seijas explained that in “any of the scenarios” of high or moderate participation, there is “a difference ranging from 20 percent to 34 percent in favor of the opposition.”

“With respect to voting intention by probability of voting, including Chavista participation, in the segment of high participation probability, Edmundo González Urrutia would have approximately 4.9 million votes and Nicolás Maduro 2.9 million votes,” reads the press release.

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Weather correspondent – Caracas

