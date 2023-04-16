What did the United Nations say?
- The United Nations Assistant Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, wrote on his official Twitter account: “Very concerned about the latest developments in Khartoum (the capital) of Sudan.”
- He added that there are 16 million Sudanese, who make up about a third of the country’s population, in need of humanitarian assistance.
- He asserted that more violence would only make things worse.
Hunger increases year after year in Sudan
- For her part, the Executive Director of the World Food Program, Cindy McCain, said she was shocked by the news coming from Sudan, where hunger is increasing year after year.
- She added that her thoughts and prayers are with the Sudanese people.
- She said the last thing the Sudanese were waiting for was more unrest.
What is happening in Sudan?
- Violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the country’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Saturday in the capital and elsewhere, raising fears of a broader conflict.
- The Sudanese army said the fighting broke out after the RSF tried to attack its forces in the southern part of the capital, accusing the group of trying to seize strategic sites in Khartoum, including the presidential palace.
- For its part, the Rapid Support Forces accused, in a series of statements, the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in southern Khartoum. It claimed to have captured the city’s airport and “fully took control” of the presidential palace in Khartoum, the seat of the country’s presidency.
- The clashes came as tensions between the army and the RSF have escalated in recent months, delaying the signing of an internationally backed agreement with political parties to revive the country’s democratic transition.
