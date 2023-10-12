Geneva (Union)

The United Nations announced the allocation of $9 million to fund immediate humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip, while international warnings escalated of a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip due to the power outage in hospitals and the depletion of food stocks within days.

The United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator announced the allocation of $9 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to finance immediate humanitarian efforts in the Palestinian Territory.

On his account on the “X” website, UN Coordinator Martin Griffiths pointed out the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The displacement of thousands of Palestinians continues to the shelter centers established by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip, to shelter families who lost their homes, or whose areas were bombed.

UNRWA reported that about 340,000 Palestinians were displaced to its centers under difficult humanitarian conditions, severe overcrowding in shelters, and shortages of medicines, infant formula, and food, while continuing to close all Gaza Strip crossings, and preventing the entry of food, fuel, and infant formula supplies into the Strip.

UNRWA requested the provision of about $100 million to provide immediate and urgent relief to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In this context, the International Committee of the Red Cross warned yesterday of the danger of power outages to hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

The International Committee of the Red Cross’s regional director for the Near and Middle East, Fabrizio Carbone, said in a statement: “The power outage in Gaza will endanger the lives of newborns in incubators and elderly patients who depend on oxygen supplies.”

Carbone added that the power outage in Gaza’s hospitals will stop dialysis services and X-ray imaging, stressing that families in Gaza are already suffering from difficulty obtaining clean water.

He pointed out that the International Committee of the Red Cross, as part of the efforts made regarding this issue, is currently communicating with the Palestinian factions and with Israeli officials, expressing the committee’s readiness to conduct humanitarian visits, facilitate communication between the hostages and their family members, and facilitate any eventual release process.

In this context, the World Food Program warned that food stocks would run out in stores in Gaza during the next few days.

World Food Program spokeswoman Abeer Atifa revealed yesterday that “the Gaza Strip’s stock of food supplies has begun to diminish and is about to run out in many shops, and will not be enough for more than a week.”

Atifa said: The program currently has enough food supplies for about 44,000 people, but she added, “The closure of all the Gaza Strip’s ports and the Gaza siege make it difficult to bring in any additional aid.”

She added, “The World Food Program has purchased food supplies from many regions, and is ready to deliver them to the Gaza Strip if a safe passage is available that allows them to enter.”