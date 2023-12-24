Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The “killer time” loss to Al-Nasr 1-2 in the “12th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League” did not prevent the “Falcons” management from clinging to its team’s hopes of competing for survival, despite its last position in the league standings with 5 points from 12 matches. .

The match, which was held at Al Maktoum Stadium in Al Nasr Club, witnessed the “Falcons” taking the lead with the first goal through the Spanish Paco Alcacer in the 47th minute, and the “Blue” came back in the dying minutes, with goals from defender Gustavo Alex in the 88th minute, and the Italian Gabbiadini from a penalty kick in the minute. 96, and the UAE team played with ten players since the middle of the first half, after midfielder Salem Ali was sent off in the 27th minute.

Abdullah Al-Ajel, supervisor of the Emirates Club team, congratulated his players on what he called the manly performance in the match, and said in statements to Al-Ittihad: “I congratulate the players on the manly performance and the spirit they showed despite the loss, and there is no fear for the Falcons as long as they play with this spirit that they showed.” We are building on it to arrange the situation in the coming period.”

He added: “There is still a full role waiting for us, and we have great hope in competing strongly in order to survive, and we are working to benefit from the pause, by hiring a new coach whose style and players’ performance suits us, and we are building on the positives for a different return, starting with our match.” Coming after stopping.

Commenting on the penalty kick through which Al-Nasr scored the winning goal in overtime minutes, Al-Ajel, the former international referee and current supervisor of the “Falcons” team, said: “There was no penalty kick, and the contact and friction were normal, and there was no violation. Penalties: In such cases, we witness at least 10 penalty kicks in every match, and we were hoping that the referee would be more accurate with the help of video technology.”

Regarding the expulsion of Salem Ali, the Emirates midfielder, in the first half, he said: “The same situation was repeated in our match against Al Wasl, and the opposing team’s player only received a yellow card. Unlike what happened in our match against Al Nassr, we want fairness and unified standards in all matches.”

On the other hand, Arif Schlenk, coach of the Falcons under-21 team, who led his team in the “Dean” match on a temporary basis, after the dismissal of the Spaniard Luis Planagoma, thanked his team’s players for the great effort despite the loss of points, and said: “The numerical deficiency due to the expulsion had an effect.” On my team, and the return of the spirit and enthusiasm that the team has recently lacked is the most notable gain.”

He added: “The opportunity is still good to adjust the team’s conditions during the pause and compete for survival,” pointing out that their role in the technical staff, during the short period preceding the “Dean” match, focused on moral preparation, in addition to improving the defensive playing style, which helped the team in maintaining control. He kept a clean sheet until the last minutes.