The Euro 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden in Brussels is temporarily interrupted, with 1-1 at half-time, for security reasons after at least two people of Swedish nationality were murdered this afternoon in the center of the capital, not far from the King Baudouin stadium.

The match has not yet resumed after the break, which was reached with the result of 1-1 with goals from Viktor Gyokeres for Sweden in the 15th minute and from Romelu Lukaku for Belgium in the 31st minute.

According to ‘Le Soir’, both teams were informed of the situation at half-time, while the president of the Swedish Football Federation was evacuated. The Swedish players refused to restart the match, a request accepted by the Red Devils, adds the Belgian newspaper.

Fans and journalists are currently confined to the stadium.

The Belgian Government activated a crisis center this Monday night after the murder of at least two people of Swedish nationality in the center of Brussels, less than two hours before Belgium-Sweden, at the hands of an armed individual, who on the run and that it appears that he acted with terrorist purposes.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. GMT) on a central street in the Belgian capital, when the individual began shooting with a large-caliber weapon and killed at least two people of Swedish nationality, according to sources. police, who favor the terrorist trail.

After the attack, the police reinforced security around the King Baudouin stadium, where the soccer match between the national teams is played.

The attack occurred around 7:30 p.m. local time at the intersection formed by Sainctelette Square and Ninth Line and Ypres boulevards.

In a video recorded by a witness, which is circulating online and reproduced by the sports newspaper DH, the man is seen arriving alone on a small motorcycle, throws it to the ground and begins to shoot rapidly in the street with a large weapon. caliber.

The attacker, who was wearing a fluorescent orange jacket and a white helmet, first shot at the two deceased people, who were in a taxi and were wearing Swedish national team shirts.

Then he chased several people who were trying to take refuge in the building of the Flemish Housing Fund building, whom he shot and, one of them, he shot again when she was already lying on the ground and finally left and ran into the street. escape on his motorcycle.

According to the media, the attacker’s jacket is similar to that used by municipal cleaning staff in Brussels. According to several witnesses, the man shouted “There akbar” as he shot his victims.

The alleged attacker, Slayem Slouma, later posted a video on social media in which he claimed to belong to the Islamic State and boasted of having executed “infidels.”

In his very violent speech, he said that he shot two people to “avenge the Muslims and that we live and die for our religion.”

Emergency and police services are mobilized to try to locate the aggressor. The Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, and those responsible for the Ministry of the Interior and Justice went to the National Crisis Center tonight to monitor the situation.

