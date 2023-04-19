The theatrical tour of Loredana Bertè has been canceled due to an urgent surgery to which the singer must undergo. The artist’s staff, in a statement published on her social pages, let it be known that “after a specialist surgical check-up, she will have to undergo a fairly urgent operation in the next few days. The definitive prognosis will be determined in the post-operative period, which is why it was decided to postpone the tour to next autumn/winter or spring 2024″.

News that has fans worried. However, the singer’s staff specifies that “the artist’s life is not in danger and she did her best to be with you but the physical pain is too strong and does not allow her all the efforts inherent in travel and concerts”. Among other things, “the possibility of a summer tour” is not excluded. And she concludes: “Good luck to your tiger”. Many messages of affection and speedy recovery with which VIPs and ordinary people have embraced Loredana.