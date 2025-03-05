We live every time in a more digital world, and therefore the threats we face are also. Today the scams, scams and deceptions through the network have become something to fear what to be attentive at all times, because behind each click, link or download, there could be a hidden.

While it is true that we are increasingly protected, first because we are aware of the dangers and in general we know more or less how to avoid them, but also because our devices and apps have also introduced measures and systems that help us fight cybercrime.

But it is not only that, but from the institutions the batteries have also been put, and in the case of Spain, we also have The National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE), which is responsible for detecting and alerting the new fraudulent campaigns that affect the country.

And this is precisely what they have done with the new attack modality to which They have called the hamburger scamwhich is already affecting several Spanish users. As explained on their website, it was the father of a minor who denounced that his son had been the victim of a new deception, which Highlights because it is not necessary to access or download any link or document to fall into the scam.

Apparently, The victim received an SMS, from a foreign number, in which They offered several gift options of a very famous hamburger franchise to which he had gone on more than one occasion. To the young man, they gave to choose between several gift options, only I had to answer the message writing the desired option; A, B or C.

Thing that the victim did, and that simple, the scam had begun. But it wasn’t until the end of the month, When the phone bill came to his parents who realized that something strange had happenedsince when checking it they found that from their phone They had sent 120 messages in a few minutes to foreign numbers, and therefore, the value of the invoice had increased significantly.

Just by answering the message, he did not download or perform any other action, they had made will sign up for a premium service abroadand although they had not lost thousands of euros, possibly that was the most expensive mobile bill.

Tips to follow, according to Incibe

Contact your telephone company, to LOWE ANY PREMIUM SMS SERVICE and abroad.

In case of not being satisfied with the response of the telephone company, contacting the Office of Telecommunications User Service.

Perform a in -depth analysis of the device with an antivirus in case it was infected.

in case it was infected. Check all installed applications in the terminal and uninstall those that do not recognize, if any.

in the terminal and uninstall those that do not recognize, if any. Check all permits granted to applications installed on the mobile and revoke those that are strange or abusive.

and revoke those that are strange or abusive. Collect all possible evidence.

Intend a complaint with the State Security Forces and Bodies (National Police, Civil Guard or Autonomous Police if there were in your community).

Intend a claim before your banking entity by providing the copy of the complaint.