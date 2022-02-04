DAccording to a report, the Ukrainian embassy has officially asked the German government for support in the form of arms deliveries. The “Süddeutsche Zeitung” quoted on Friday from a letter to the Federal Foreign Office in which the embassy lists a number of the desired weapon systems. Because of the “extremely tense security situation and the threat of Russian aggression,” the embassy is asking for “this application to be processed as soon as possible,” according to the report.

In the letter, the Ukrainian embassy is asking for medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems, man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems, anti-drone guns, microwave destruction systems, electronic tracking systems, but also night vision devices, surveillance cameras and ammunition. The “Süddeutsche” quotes from the letter as saying that it is a matter of “weapons systems of a defensive nature”. Ukraine asks for “immediate assistance with the urgent purchase”.

Unlike other NATO partners, the federal government rejects such deliveries of weapons and has only promised 5,000 protective helmets so far. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) will travel to Ukraine next week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) the week after. In their coalition agreement, the Ampel parties had agreed not to deliver weapons to crisis regions.