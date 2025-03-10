Identity impersonations are one of the favorite methods of cybercriminals to carry out their scams and deceptions. And among the favorite modalities of these, we find that those fraud that are passed through legitimate institutions and companies, such as Correos, the Tax Agency, Banks or even the National Police, are the most effective.

And within the different ways used by attackers to contact the potential victims to start these deceptions, the use of email, next to the SMS, they are the most used and effective. And precisely through email, that a new supplant campaign has been detected in which the National Police are made to get your personal and banking data.

As they alert from this same organism through their Tiktok account, a new deception has been detected through email in which different accounts that end with @police.es They are sending messages to hundreds of users to indicate that they should present in an alleged “central department in Madrid in relation to a file number“

In the same mail The alleged documentation to which they referbut to access it you must download it from the shared document, And if you do you will be also downloading a virus capable of accessing the information that stores your device and to be able to steal personal, banking data and even directly also money.

How to avoid falling into this scam

Although the key to avoiding this deception is as simple as not clicking on the link they share and eliminating the mail, there are also a number of recommendations that you must also follow:

Do not trust emails or suspicious messages.

Make sure websites are safe (https: //).

Never des or share personal information by mail or message.

Keep your software updated.

Activate the authentication of two factors as long as you can.