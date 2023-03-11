Durango. The Semilla AC Children’s Foundation ask for urgent help neuropediatricianso that he attends to a little boy that they left in this home for boys and girls a few weeks ago.

Through his page Facebookthe director of this foundation, Janete Payandetails that for just over two weeks a baby named Adrian7 months old, whose mother left them to go see her other children in a town, and has not returned for the little one, publishes El Siglo de Durango.

When the mother’s bag was searched, they found documents indicating a medical appointment for Adrián, for an electrocardiogram. On another sheet, a clinical diagnosis is indicated that details that the child could have epilepsy. It should be noted that the child was born premature (about six months).

Janete Payán is looking for a neuropediatrician, to be able to know for sure the state of health of little Adrián and to determine the best treatment for him. That’s why she asks for help from whoever she can provide.

According to what was reported by Fundación Semilla, they have contacted neuropediatricians, but they give them an appointment for three or four weeks, and it is urgent to attend to little Adrián.

Semilla AC Children’s Foundation shows your location and contact data on Facebook.