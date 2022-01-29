Culiacán.- Relatives of Mr. Miguel Pilar Inzunza Arriaga, ask the general public for their collaboration to donate blood OR H Negative, because is hospitalized in the ISSSTE emergency area, in Culiacan, Sinaloa.

It is reported that the citizen at this time requires units of blood immediately because it presents strong hemorrhagic dengue.

For more information relatives provided the cell phone number 667 174 6729 with whom I answer, or else, they ask to appear at the hospital that is located on the Calzada Heroico Colegio Militar, in the 5 de Mayo neighborhood.

