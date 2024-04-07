The meeting, scheduled for 8pm, would be to discuss the possible continuation of President Jean Paul Prates in office

The meeting called by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with ministers to deal with the command of the Petrobras this Sunday (April 7, 2024) was cancelled. The call went to the Finance Ministers, Fernando Haddadfrom the Civil House, Rui CostaMines and Energy, Alexandre Silveiraand Secom (Communications Secretariat), Paulo Pimenta.

The meeting was scheduled for 8pm, but there was no movement at Palácio da Alvorada, the meeting location. The agenda was the continuation of Jean Paul Prates in command of the state-owned company and a possible departure of Aloizio Mercadante, current president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) to the company's Board of Directors.

The ministers were suddenly called. Prates was not called. He did not participate in the meeting of the state-owned company's Board of Directors on Friday (April 5).

O Power360 found that Haddad was in São Paulo and took a flight to Brasília. He would participate in the event in person on Monday morning (April 8) in the capital of São Paulo.

CHANGE IN COMMAND OF PETROBRAS

Prates' dismissal was considered certain on Thursday (April 4). Mercadante would be the eventual replacement.

In recent days, however, the Power360 found that Prates could remain president and Mercadante would take over the company's Board of Directors.

To the CVM (Securities Commission), Petrobras said it had not received any communication about a change in the company's command.