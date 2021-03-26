The plenary session of the European Parliament stressed this Thursday that marine litter, and especially micro- and nanoplastics, pose “a serious threat to various species of marine fauna”, for fishermen and consumers. The report, approved with 646 votes in favor, 3 against and 39 abstentions, highlights that an average consumer of molluscs in the Mediterranean ingests an average of 11,000 plastic fragments per year and that the fishing sector loses between 1 and 5% of their income from marine litter.

Thus, and taking into account that fishing and aquaculture waste constitutes 27% of marine litter, the European Chamber claims to accelerate the development of a circular economy in this sector by gradually eliminating expanded polystyrene packaging and improving of the waste collection and recycling channels.

Only 1.5% of fishing gear is recycled in the EU and some abandoned, lost or discarded gear (ALDFG) remain active for months or even years. The “ghost nets” affect all marine fauna, including fish populations, warns the EP.

To tackle this problem, MEPs want greener designs for fishing gear and are calling on the Commission and Member States to adopt the FAO Voluntary Guidelines on the Marking of Fishing Gear.

The report approved by the MEPs also calls for common measures at the community level to reduce the use of plastics and fight against the pollution of rivers, waterways and coastlines or to encourage research on the impact of nanoplastics and microplastics on fishery resources and the Human health.

Situation in Spain



In Spain, 66.7% of the marine litter identified corresponds to wood, followed by plastics (22%), according to the 2020 report prepared by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge. Other marine garbage are paper and cardboard (12%), hygienic-sanitary waste (7%) and metal (4%). In relation to macro-garbage, those marine debris of more than 50 cm in length, most of it comes from fishing activities (37%) and from maritime transport or navigation (25%).