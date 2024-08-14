Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi performed an urgent and successful liver transplant from a Kuwaiti donor that took 14 hours. A 43-year-old UAE resident was given a new lease on life after undergoing an emergency liver transplant at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi. The patient, Nour, who had been living in the country for 14 years, suddenly suffered a liver injury that quickly developed into acute liver failure. Thanks to medical cooperation across the GCC, a compatible liver from Kuwait was identified. Within 48 critical hours, the coordinated efforts of Burjeel Medical City, the National Committee for Organ Donation and Transplantation of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the relevant regional authorities in both countries, and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi facilitated this mission to save the patient’s life, who was in danger of dying.

“Noor was admitted with acute liver injury due to hepatitis C which soon progressed to acute liver failure. Managing such a condition is extremely challenging due to the rapid progression of the disease and severe complications, in addition to the transplantation procedure. However, the patient met the criteria for a very urgent liver transplant and the procedure was performed immediately,” said Dr. Rehan Saif, Consultant General Surgeon and Director of the Multi-Organ Transplant Program at Burjeel Medical City.

“Patients with acute liver failure are at risk of developing severe jaundice, bleeding, encephalopathy (nervous weakness), infections and multiple organ failure. The patient developed jaundice and then acute liver failure began to affect her brain,” he added, noting that this condition carries a very high risk of death exceeding 80% if a liver transplant is not performed within 48 hours once the criteria are met. A donated liver from a brain-dead person in Kuwait was notified and swift action was taken to facilitate the transplant.