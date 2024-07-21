Through a letter on the social network X, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced that he is leaving the race for the presidency.

My fellow Americans,

Over the past three and a half years, we have made great strides as a nation.

Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments to rebuild our nation, lower prescription drug costs for seniors, and expand affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most important climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than today.

I know that none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once-in-a-century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We have protected and preserved our democracy. And we have revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while my intention has been to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country that I step down and concentrate solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

I will speak to The Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.

For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me re-elected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all of this work. And let me express my sincere thanks to the American people for the faith and trust they have placed in me.

Today I believe what I’ve always believed: that there’s nothing America can’t do when we do it together. We just have to remember that we are the United States of America.

