Perhaps little Indi Gregory, thanks to the gesture of the Meloni Government, will be able to be transferred to Italy: hope is still alive

Some wonderful news has arrived regarding the little girl’s case Then Gregory, the 8-month-old girl suffering from a rare degenerative disease. The Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome offered to welcome and treat her in Italy, but the judge of the High Court of London did not grant her transfer, instead accepting the doctors’ request, namely that of unplug.

Indi Gregory suffers from mitochondrial wasting syndrome, a degenerative condition that prevents muscles from developing. This is the same disease that struck little Charlie Gard. Everyone remembers his story, the 11-month-old baby died in 2017, after the judges gave the OK to pull the plug and rejected the request from the Bambino Gesù hospital. The Italian doctors were ready to welcome him, in agreement with the his parents. The same proposal they are now making to little Indi, but for the court a transfer to Italy it would complicate the little girl’s condition. Although her mother and father agreed from the beginning, because, as they themselves explained, the alternative is to see it go out forever together with the machines.

A few hours ago, news arrived that brought a smile to the whole world. Yesterday the machinery, as it was decided, was not turned off and the Meloni Government has granted Italian citizenship to the minor. The Council of Ministers met to help this little girl. A decision that could allow her and her baby to move to Italy continue to survive.

The little girl’s father thanks Italy

Italians have given my wife and me hope and faith in humanity. The Italians showed attention to care in a loving way. I am proud that my daughter is Italian.

Italy has applied the 1992 citizenship law, which establishes the possibility of granting Italian citizenship to foreign persons when they have rendered services to Italy or when there is a exceptional interest of the State.

Giorgia Meloni’s words on little Indi Gregory

They say there isn’t much hope for little Indi, but until the end I will do what I can to defend her life. And to defend the right of her mother and father to do everything they can for her.

Little Indi could have hope in Italy, her story brings to mind that of two other children, who would have had the same fate. Tafida Raqeeb, 5 years old: the doctors wanted to pull the plug on her, she was transferred to the Gaslini in Genoa, where the doctors managed to save her life. She was discharged in 2020. And little Alex Montresor: he was taken to the Bambino Gesù in Rome and treated with a stem cell transplant. He too was condemned by Great Britain.