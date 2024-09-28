The Israeli Army announced this Saturday that the head of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, Hasan Nasrallahdied yesterday in the Israeli bombing of the movement’s headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

“Hasan Nasrallah is dead,” the military spokesperson for the international press, Nadav Shoshani, announced on X on September 28. after a night of speculation after the Shiite leader showed no signs of life.

In a more detailed military statement, The Army confirmed the death of Nasrallah along with other commanders of Hezbollah, including Ali Karki, commander of the Shiite group’s Southern Front, who were in the organization’s underground headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut known as Dahye when it was bombed.

“The attack was carried out while Hezbollah’s senior chain of command was operating from headquarters and promoting terrorist activities against citizens of the State of Israel,” the text says, without providing evidence.

In previous targeted killings, Israel killed Hizbullah commander Fuad Shukr, Nasrallah’s top military leader and close advisor, in a bombing in Beirut on July 30.and a few hours later, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an attack in Tehran attributed to Israel in the early hours of July 31.

“The message is simple: anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel, we will know how to get to them: in the north, in the south and in places further away,” said Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. after Nasrallah’s death was confirmed.

According to Halevi, the attack was planned for a long time and “came at the right time.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Urges Muslims to Support Hezbollah: ‘It’s Mandatory’

The supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, urged Muslims around the world this Saturday to support the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollahafter the recent Israeli bombings against the suburbs of Beirut that would have caused the death of the leader of the Lebanese movement Hasan Nasrallah, according to the Israeli Army.

It is obligatory for all Muslims to proudly support the people of Lebanon and Hezbollah with their resources and help them confront the usurper, cruel and evil regime (Israel)

“It is obligatory for all Muslims to proudly support the people of Lebanon and Hezbollah with their resources and help them confront the usurper, cruel and evil regime (Israel), urged the supreme leader of Iran in a statement published on his website.

Jaimeneí thus reacted to the attacks this Friday by Israel against a residential building in the suburbs of Beirut, where the Hezbollah headquarters was located, and in which, according to the Israeli Army, Nasrallah was killed.

Hezbollah has not yet mentioned the whereabouts of its leader, following the bombings that left at least six dead and 91 wounded.

“The slaughter of defenseless people in Lebanon once again revealed to everyone the ferocity of the Zionist mad dog and demonstrated the shortsightedness and stupid policy of the leaders of the usurper regime (Israel),” said Iran’s highest authority.

EFE