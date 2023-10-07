The Israeli Army declared a state of war this morning after a strong combined attack from Gaza, with the launch of rockets and the infiltration of Palestinian militiamen into Israeli territory, in an aggression for which it considers the Islamist group Hamas responsible.

“The Israeli Army declares a state of war alert,” declared a military spokesman in a statement, while alarms continue to sound in the north and south of the country, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and at least one person was killed and 15 were injured.

“In the last hour, the terrorist organization Hamas began a massive rocket launch” and “terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory in several different places,” said the Army, which ordered “civilians in the central and southern area to remain next to the shelters”, while citizens of communities near Gaza must remain inside.

This order was given after armed Gaza militiamen infiltrated this morning into the city of Sderot, very close to the Strip, where they were confronting Israeli troops.

The Army Chief of Staff “is evaluating the situation and approves plans for the continuation of Army activity,” while Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the recruitment of reserve soldiers in the face of the emergency.

Just in recent months, the issue of reservists has caused controversy in Israel due to the threat of many of them to refuse to do military service in protest of the judicial reform of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government, which generated criticism among sectors that They see it as a risk to the country’s security.

The multiple attack launched from Gaza took Israel by surprise in the middle of Shabbat morning, a Jewish day of rest, and according to media, Israeli troops are now carrying out retaliatory bombings against the enclave, under Israeli blockade since 2007, when Hamas took over. control of the Strip.

Hamas military commander Mohamed Deif issued a statement calling the militant attacks and infiltration into Israel “the day of the great revolution.”

