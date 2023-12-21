You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The woman sued her children, ages 40 and 42.
The woman sued her children, ages 40 and 42.
The EU considered that UEFA and FIFA abused their “dominant position.”
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) considered this Thursday that the FIFA and UEFA rules on the prior authorization of club football competitions such as the Super League “violate Union Law.”
The highest administrative body of the EU considered that UEFA and FIFA abused their “dominant position” in their action against the creation of the controversial soccer Super League.
News in development…
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Urgent #European #justice #rules #favor #Super #League #UEFA #FIFA
Leave a Reply