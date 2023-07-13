The Egyptian presidency said in a joint statement between the two countries that the two sides agreed to make all necessary efforts to conclude the negotiations within four months.

The presidency added, “During the period of these negotiations, Ethiopia made clear its commitment, during the filling of the dam during the hydrological year 2023-2024, not to cause significant harm to Egypt and Sudan, in order to provide the water needs of both countries.”

Al-Sisi and Abi Ahmed reaffirmed their mutual political will to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, politically, economically and culturally, based on the common desire to achieve their common interests and the prosperity of the two brotherly peoples, which also contributes effectively to achieving stability, peace and security in the region, and the ability of the two countries to deal with challenges. joint”.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the Summit of Sudan’s Neighboring Countries in Cairo to discuss ways to end the current conflict and its negative repercussions on neighboring countries, and to develop effective mechanisms with the participation of neighboring countries to settle the crisis in Sudan peacefully, in coordination with other regional and international tracks to settle the crisis.