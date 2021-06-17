The head of the radiology department at Tawam Hospital, Dr. Jamal Al-Qutaish, said that the relatives of a patient in his seventies contributed to her surviving a severe stroke, which she suffered and almost killed her.

He explained that they took an urgent decision to bring her to the hospital as soon as the injury occurred, that is, within less than two hours of the onset of symptoms on her, noting that the time factor played a major role in saving her life.

Al-Qutaish added that the awareness of the parents was one of the most important reasons for the success of the catheterization operation that she underwent, which led to the improvement of her condition, without neglecting the role of techniques, medical skills and expertise in the hospital.

The medical team of the Interventional Radiology Department succeeded in treating the 75-year-old patient, after she was transferred to the emergency department, suffering from acute stroke symptoms, where she underwent the necessary tests, which confirmed that she had a blockage of a large artery feeding the brain. The brain, which helped to improve her health condition and restore the ability to speak and move after 24 hours.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

