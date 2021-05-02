Urgent decision of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Today, Sunday, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad issued a legislative decree granting a general amnesty for perpetrators of misdemeanors, offenses, and felonies occurring before May 2.

The decree excludes the penalties for espionage, terrorism, construction violations, and the Consumer Protection Law.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported today that the decree reduced the death penalty to a life sentence of hard labor, and a life sentence with hard labor to temporary hard labor for a period of 20 years, provided that the aggrieved person is dropped

His personal right.

This amnesty includes the widest segment of the convicted and arrested, or those under trial, the broadest range of crimes, and all misdemeanors and infractions, and the decree gives a longer opportunity for fugitives and wanted persons to surrender.

During the past 10 years, Al-Assad issued many pardon decrees, some of them relating to desertion from military service and others dealing with criminal and penal sanctions.

Al-Assad issued an amnesty decree on March 22, 2020, which worked to release prisoners due to the Corona pandemic.