The development of artificial intelligence (AI) applications, as well as the growth in the number of people and areas that it affects, makes it urgent to debate the ethics of these systems and the asymmetry that they can produce in society, specialists maintain.

In the article Artificial intelligence: disputed definitions (2020), by Argentines Matías Giletta, Ariel Giordano and Noelia Mercaú, among other authors, outline the scope that developments of this type are producing in human society, for example, the “widening of technological gaps between countries and regions (…) In this scenario, Latin America is in a lagging position”.

The authors stated that AI “is acquiring an increasing role in people’s social lives, in the economy, in production, in professions: in activities such as pattern recognition (facial, of objects in images, of spam in the email); in the provision of banking services; in health (particularly, in relation to the performance of certain diagnoses and image analysis).

Also in “agricultural production; in the chatbot or virtual assistants for smartphones and personal computers; in electronic commerce; in virtual translators, using natural language processing; in services of streaming; in video games, among many other applications.

This text reviews the positions on AI that show a gloomy and apocalyptic future and others that describe it as hopeful and optimistic. “These debates and controversies are far from settled; On the contrary, it is likely that they will become even more agitated as AI gains in sophistication, in applicability, in social, economic, and cultural impact.”

Therefore, he supports the need for “not only specialists in computer science, data science and mathematics to participate in the debates about AI and its human consequences; so can and should be people trained in philosophy, ethics, social sciences, humanities. The relevance of these consequences justifies this opening of the controversy”.

Already in 2019, the Spanish philosopher Adela Cortina Orts realized the need for parameters around digital development in her text ethics of artificial intelligence. The first conclusion was that given the moment in which we find ourselves with respect to AI, “it is not, therefore, an ethics of intelligent systems, but rather how to guide the human use of these systems ethically.”

The professor establishes five principles that must be applied in digital environments, some of the most important refer to the fact that progress should be at the service of all human beings and the sustainability of the planet; then it would be necessary to protect people against the misuse of data, in addition to the fact that “those affected by the digital world have to be able to understand it”.

The Oracle company, on its website, defines artificial intelligence as “systems or machines that imitate human intelligence to perform tasks; they can iteratively improve from the information they collect.”

It details that some examples of practical use of what is considered artificial intelligence in the present are the chatbotsuch as the now popular ChatGPT specialized in dialogue, developed in 2022 by the OpenAI company.