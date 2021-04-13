With 27 thousand new infections in the last 24 hours, the Government studies tougher measures to restrict circulation and slow the advance of the second wave of coronavirus. The calm of the Casa Rosada – which President Alberto Fernández has not attended since before Easter, before testing positive for Covid-19 – was altered at 18 when a dozen ministers came for an official meeting that was not on the official agenda.

In the national and Buenos Aires Executive there is concern about the relative lack of compliance with the measures that were implemented last Friday. While they circulate versions of a total closure for 14 daysAs proposed by the Province, official sources indicate that there would be no determination before the weekend.

They went to the Hall of Scientists of Balcarce 50 to meet with the Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero, the Ministers of Health; Carla Vizzotti, Defense, Agustín Rossi; Tourism, Matías Lammens; Education, Nicolás Trotta; and Work, Claudio Moroni. Also part of the game is Legal and Technical Secretary Vilma Ibarra.

The entry into shopping malls and closed spaces that had to reduce capacity and high traffic, added to the exponential increase in cases, generates nervousness in the Executive. There is also concern about the practical difficulty of restricting the use of public transport to qualified essential and excepted workers.

This Tuesday at La Rosada Cafiero and Vizzotti met with the Minister of Transport Mario Meoni and his Security counterpart, Sabina Frederic. There they established that the windows of trains and buses were fixed to ensure air circulation.

Buenos Aires Chief of Staff Carlos Bianco had warned in the morning at a press conference that a unilateral closure of the Province would have a relative impact if it is not accompanied by the Government and the City.

“This is day to day, hour to hour, at any time you can define more restrictive measures because it is also allowed in the regulations. But we know that the impact of the measures, if it is not in coordination with the national government and the City, are limited “, explained Axel Kicillof’s right-hand man.

On Monday a new meeting of the Internal Security Council was held, which brings together the ministers of the area of ​​the 24 jurisdictions. The minister of Entre Ríos, for example, requested the help of the Prefecture to control navigation and movement in the area surrounding Paraná. Meanwhile, the City Security Secretary called for the vaccination of local security forces.

