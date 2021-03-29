NAfter a popular lawsuit at the Bavarian Constitutional Court, the initiative “Stand up for art” also submitted an urgent application to the Bavarian Administrative Court on Monday against the general ban on concerts and performances in the 12th Bavarian Infection Control Ordinance. The application was submitted by a total of 23 artists, including Wolfgang Ablinger-Sperrhacke, Hansjörg Albrecht and Marlis Petersen. After official notification from the applicants, the appeal was filed on behalf of the artists affected by the theater, opera and concert hall closings in Bavaria, in particular at the Bavarian State Opera and Gasteig, as well as the supporters of the “Stand up for art” initiative.

As they themselves say, the applicants are firmly convinced that the current Bavarian Infection Protection Measures Ordinance violates the freedom of art guaranteed unconditionally in Article 5 of the Basic Law and also does not meet the special obligation to justify artistic freedom prescribed by the Infection Protection Act in November. In doing so, they rely on the letter from the German Orchestra Association (DOV) dated March 19.

The amendment to the 12th Bavarian Infection Protection Measures Ordinance, announced on March 25, continues, according to the applicants, the systematic deferral of the performing arts and even expands them. Since March 1 and 8, respectively, parts of the non-essential retail trade, hairdressers and certain services close to the body have been opened independently of the incidence, the rest of the retail trade and museums up to an incidence of 100. From April 12, even further restrictions on retail are to be lifted and shopping with appointment booking can be permitted up to an incidence of 200. For theaters and concert halls, however, the incidence has to be stable or even declining in order to be able to open – and then only from April 12th and after a corresponding decision by the district administration department.

The churches have prevailed

Churches of God, on the other hand, have been open since June 2020, only one and a half meters apart and with a hygiene concept. The religious communities have insisted on the fundamental right of religious freedom and unanimously rejected the suspension of face-to-face services at Easter 2021, although they do not have any ventilation systems comparable to theaters, operas and concert halls, which are scientifically considered to be the decisive criterion for risk assessment in comparable hygiene concepts.

The applicants have added several specialist studies to the urgent application, which can scientifically justify why it was no coincidence that there was not a single detectable transmission case in the audience in all German theaters, opera and concert halls in the short months of the openings in September / October. Due to the outstanding ventilation systems, hygiene concepts, mask requirement, abolition of theater catering, crowd management and distances in the room occupancy, the risk is minimal and is also assessed by relevant studies as the lowest risk indoors. The risk of the retail trade that is already open is at least twice as high, that in schools at least five times as high and in open-plan offices even up to sixteen times as high. In contrast to schools and daycare centers, there are no contradicting studies or studies that question the basic knowledge.

The continued discrimination of the performing arts, which in the opinion of the applicants is contrary to the constitution, is neither scientifically nor infectiously indispensable or even necessary and has inflicted immense material and immaterial damage on the arts. That is why the situation had to be legally clarified, as there was no political will to put the artistic freedom of the performing arts back into their law and to end the discrimination against areas that were not nearly as protected under constitutional law.