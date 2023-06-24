The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused this Friday the Russian Army of bombing the positions of the private military company and He promised to punish the guilty.

(We recommend reading: Will kyiv be able to stop Russia with its counteroffensive? This is how it has done in 15 days of attacks).

“Those who killed our guys today, who killed thousands and tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished.”Prigozhin announced on Telegram, where he asked the forces under the Ministry of Defense not to resist Wagner because, otherwise, they will be “immediately eliminated.”

“We are 25,000 and we are going to find out why there is chaos in the country”, Prigozhin wrote while denying that it was a coup.

Wagner’s boss assured that the desire to put an end to the reigning “chaos” “it is not a coup”, but a “march for justice”and that military operations would not be affected by Wagner’s actions.

According to Prigozhin, after “dealing” with those who “annihilate” Russian soldiers, Wagner’s fighters will “return to the front.”

“Justice will be restored in the troops, and, after that, in all of Russia”

“Justice will be restored in the troops, and, after that, in all of Russia,” he claimed.

(You might be interested in: Russia keeps US journalist Gershkovich in pretrial detention.)

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, indicated for his part that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, had been informed about the “situation around Prigozhin” and that the corresponding measures were being taken.

The Russian Anti-Terrorism Committee reported in turn the opening of a criminal case for calls for armed rebellion after the statements by Wagner’s boss about the intention to punish the Russian military leadership for the attack on their bases.

“The statements released on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin are groundless. Regarding these statements, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal case for calls for armed rebellion. We demand the immediate cessation of illegal activities”says the official statement, quoted by the TASS agency.

EFE

Read more news at eltiempo.com

Illegal migration of Colombians to the United States breaks record: 131,000 arrests in 2023

An economist and two judges: the Colombians who set the agenda in the United States today

The calm was short-lived: China reproaches Biden for comparing Xi Jinping to ‘dictators’