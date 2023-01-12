On the occasion of the commemoration of the “World Day to Fight Depression” on January 13, the Cuernavaca General Hospital “Dr. José G. Parres” a call to the population to don’t ignore the symptoms that depression can cause in the body.

Depression is a disorder that significantly affects mortality rates worldwide, with adolescents being more affected, as well as older adults, in addition to having a hereditary genetic basis from parents.

Permanent sadness, loss of interest in activities, sleep and appetite disorders, lack of concentration and a feeling of tiredness, are some of the symptom alarm that social, psychological and biological factors develop regarding the depression.

“In it hospital we have psychiatric specialty care to prevent, diagnose, treat and rehabilitate mental illnesses, it is important that if you tend to experience any of the symptom come for care and avoid further complications,” commented Pablo Ramos, a psychiatrist attached to the General Hospital of Cuernavaca.

Those interested can attend a first level consultation at their corresponding health center to be referred to specialists and Comprehensive Mental Health Centers (CISAME), or call the telephone numbers 800 232 23 42 and the Life Line 800 911 2000 .