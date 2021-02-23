The daughter of TV presenter Ivan Urgant, Erika Kutaliya, in underwear posed for advertising the famous clothing brand Jacquemus. Frames published in Instagram-brand account.

In the pictures, Kutaliya hugs and kisses her young man. The girl poses in underwear, and her lover – in jeans. Same-sex couples also took part in the advertising photo shoot.

Jacquemus’s new summer collection is called L’AMOUR. The creators dedicated it to unconventional couples. Images for the advertisement were taken by American photographer Tom Kneller. In the first 16 hours alone, the brand’s Instagram posts garnered over 100,000 likes.