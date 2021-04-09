TV presenter Ivan Urgant in a humorous manner commented on the news that the Russians described the portrait of an ideal man. On the air of Channel One, he also showed a portrait of a man that fits all the parameters listed by women. The release of the show “Evening Urgant” is available at Youtube…

In the opinion of Russian women, the ideal man is registered in Moscow or St. Petersburg. His age should be between 25 and 45 years old, and his height should be at least 175 centimeters. He must be a good lover and teetotaler, as well as have a car and a college degree. The ideal man shouldn’t have a beer belly, and he shouldn’t work as a courier, taxi driver, or janitor. At the same time, the salary of a resident of the capital should not fall below 150 thousand rubles. While Urgant was reading out the parameters, he, together with co-host Dmitry Khrustalev, periodically joked about the fact that “with a creak” he was meeting some of the requirements of the Russians.

“Mity, let’s admit we’re not perfect. We want to post a photo of the perfect man. It fits all descriptions, ”said Urgant before showing a photo of CSKA football club goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev. The presenter noted that on April 8, the footballer turned 35 years old, and congratulated him on his birthday.

Earlier, Urgant laughed at the fact that the Investigative Committee of Russia began checking the composition of the singer Manizha (Manizha Sangin) Russian Woman. The TV presenter offered to “play it safe” and send the artist’s composition to Rospotrebnadzor, the Cadastral Chamber, as well as drive the composition through the traffic police database.