TV presenter Ivan Urgant ridiculed the Russian singer Philip Kirokov, who produced the Moldovan singer Natalia Gordienko at Eurovision. He commented on the presence of the musician at the competition on the air of the program “Evening Urgant” on Channel One…

The presenter joked about Kirkorov’s meeting with the winners of the competition, members of the Italian rock group Måneskin.

According to Urgant, after the final Kirkorov showed the team from Italy his performance at the 1995 Eurovision Song Contest.

“Judging by how long and enthusiastically they watched, they still took drugs,” the TV presenter said. He also joked about the actions of Kirkorov and his ward Gordienko: “While Philip distracts the Italians, a singer from Moldova is rummaging through their things.”

Earlier on May 24, the soloist of the Italian group Måneskin, which won the Eurovision Song Contest, passed a drug test: no traces of drugs were found in his analyzes. The reason for testing was a video, after which Damiano was suspected of using drugs.

Måneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest with the song Zitti e buoni (Quiet and Peaceful), gaining 524 points. In second place was France, represented by artist Barbara Pravy with the song Voilà, with 499 points. Russia, from which Manizha performed with the song Russian Woman, scored 204 points.

