Channel One host Ivan Urgant made fun of the news that Alexander Lukashenko’s son, 16-year-old Nikolai, will study at a Moscow school under an assumed name. The issue of “Evening Urgant” is published on website TV channel.

“I tell schoolchildren: if a man with a Kalashnikov assault rifle comes into your class and says that his name is Justin Timberlake, then you should know that this is the son of the President of Belarus,” the presenter ridiculed the situation with the “appearance” of a young man in the capital’s educational institution.

On September 17, information appeared that the youngest son of Lukashenko, Nikolai, moved to Moscow and will study under a false name. The lyceum at the Belarusian State University, where the young man entered, condemned the violence of the security forces against the protesters. In this regard, the authorities decided that it would be uncomfortable for the son to study there.

In early September, Urgant parodied Alyaksandr Lukashenka and his son, when at the end of August, amid protests in Minsk, they appeared in public wearing bulletproof vests and holding weapons.

In the video, the host played the role of a Belarusian politician. He was wearing a bulletproof vest and a cap, and was carrying a toy pistol in his hands. He was accompanied by co-host Dmitry Khrustalev, who played 16-year-old Nikolai. The comedian wore a military helmet, body armor and a water pistol.

Social network users have repeatedly drawn attention to Nikolai Lukashenko. Soon after the start of the protests in the republic, the network began to think that the politician’s 16-year-old son should be saved from his father. Some said that Nikolai needed immediate help.