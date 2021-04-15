The host of Channel One, Ivan Urgant, laughed at the appearance of the singer and TV presenter Olga Buzova in the KVN jury, and also in an ironic manner speculated about the future of the star on the project. The issue of “Evening Urgant” is available at Youtube…

Urgant said that Buzova needs to “smoothly enter” a new program for her, so he proposed several changes for the Club of the cheerful and resourceful.

“For a while, a small fire will be lit next to her table, on which [Юлий] Guzman will be able to fry pork pork, ”said the humorist. He added that for the sake of the former host of “House-2” in KVN will change the rating system: Buzova will be allowed to use emoji instead of points.

“The only wish from Olga, who came to the Club of the cheerful and resourceful, was to make speeches for 15 seconds so that they would be placed in Instagram stories,” Urgant sarcastically.

At the end of the monologue, the presenter presented the situation that soon bloggers will take all the places on the KVN jury. In addition to Buzova, marks for the performances will be given by Djigan and Instasamka, and Hands-Bazookas will be the chairman of the jury.

Buzova announced her appearance in KVN as a member of the jury on April 14. The TV presenter noted that she had fulfilled a childhood dream.