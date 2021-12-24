Popular Russian TV presenter Ivan Urgant ridiculed the posters with which the journalists came to the annual press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The showman’s commentary sounded on the air of the Evening Urgant program on Channel One. An excerpt is available at Youtube…

The TV presenter said that all the journalists wanted to ask the president their question, and some, in order to attract Putin’s attention, made bright, unusual posters. “The size of the poster is very important here, and, of course, it is important to choose a safe paint so that it dries, so that while you are sitting at the press conference, you don’t breathe it and ask the question:“ How can the population of Russian elves and unicorns be preserved in the difficult conditions of the pandemic? “” – joked Urgant.

The showman called the poster “I am Masha from Vladivostok” good, which belonged to one of those present. He compared the journalist with the heroine of the cartoon “Masha and the Bear”. “Here is a Russian girl, yes, I see. I came from the other end of the country, looking for a bear, ”noted Urgant with irony.

Another poster, which was shown on the air of the program, depicted Putin, with a heart and the inscription “Yaroslavl” next to him. “What is the poster talking about? Everything is fine in Yaroslavl, the president is the same person as in the rest of the country, ”the showman commented on him.

Urgant also drew attention to the “Odnushka for Eight Million” poster. The TV presenter doubted that such an inscription could attract the attention of the president. He suggested removing all the words and leaving only the preposition “for” on it.

The annual large press conference of the President of Russia was held on December 23 in person at the Moscow Manege. The event was attended by over 500 representatives of Russian and foreign media.