TV presenter Ivan Urgant joked about the scandal with the Russian flag in the final match of the World Drafts Championship (World Cup) in Poland. He spoke on the show “Evening Urgant”, the release of which is available in Youtube Channel One.

The showman stated that checkers, unlike skiing and weightlifting, are constantly at the center of doping incidents. “The World Drafts Federation had just moved away from the previous scandal when a player took a white checker, sucked it and won a game against the rainbow unicorn,” said Urgant.

The match for the title of world champion in drafts is being held in Poland, Russian woman Tamara Tansykkuzhina is opposed by Polish woman Natalya Sadovskaya. On April 27, during the fourth round, the former president of the European Drafts Federation Jacek Pawlicki removed the sticker with the name of the Russian woman and the flag from the table, and then removed the tricolor. He explained the act by the demand of the head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Vitold Banka. WADA later said it had not given such instructions.

After five rounds, the Russian woman loses to her rival with a score of 28:32. The confrontation will last nine rounds, the title will be given to the athlete who is the first to gain 54 points.

In December 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport finally banned Russian athletes from competing under the country’s flag at major international competitions, such as the World Championships or the Olympics. In addition, Russia has lost the right to host such tournaments.