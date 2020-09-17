TV presenter Ivan Urgant in his show commented on the photo posted on Instagram by Yevgeny Petrosyan, in which the comedian is holding a little son in his arms.

“Look how the son laughs in the photo, because the father tells him about the latches and Chuguev braces,” said Urgant.

Its co-host Dmitry Khrustalev drew attention to the fact that the picture resembles a scene from the cartoon “The Lion King”: “Look, Simba, all these artists of the” Curve Mirror “will soon be yours!”.

On the eve of the artist on his 75th birthday posted on Instagram a photo of his son Vagan.

In addition, the wife of a humorist Tatyana Brukhunova told how she managed to hide her pregnancy. She noted that “after two years of bullying, she learned to hide everything and more.” In addition, Brukhunova denied reports that she used the services of a surrogate mother to give birth to a child.

Recall that in 2018, Petrosyan, after 33 years of marriage, divorced Elena Stepanenko. The former spouses are still continuing the process of division of property in court. Stepanenko admitted that she was shocked by Petrosyan’s proposal to dissolve the marriage.