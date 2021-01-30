TV presenter Ivan Urgant on the air of the show “Evening Urgant” joked at his colleague and singer Olga Buzova in connection with her separation from blogger David Manukyan, known as Dava. The program record is published on Youtube…

In particular, Urgant asked to tell the guest about her “Maldivian marriage” and about “why, after such a deliberate, graceful decision for the butler to marry you,” a “fatal decision” was made to leave.

In response, Buzova noted that she was not ready to talk on this topic, and quoted the words from the song of Alla Pugacheva: “I shout, and in response – silence, / Again I will be left alone, / A strong woman is crying at the window.”

“You are a strong woman, you can easily survive it, and God is his judge. Is that what you say when you write curses? Okay, let’s not touch this wound, let it catch at least a little bit, ”concluded Urgant.

A day earlier, on January 29, TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak made fun of the video that Buzova published after parting with Manukyan. In the parody video, the presenter jokingly stated that she was breaking up with her husband, director Konstantin Bogomolov, and published a fake correspondence in which she allegedly quarreled with her lover and which in many ways repeats the correspondence between Buzova and Dava.

Olga Buzova announced that she broke up with her lover Dava on January 22. The singer told subscribers that she had become a “free girl.” According to her, the former partner turned out to be a monster: he “did terrible and incomprehensible things.” The blogger himself commented on the incident, noting that this is a “passed stage.” “Unfortunately, this is life. And everything that begins may end, ”he said.

The couple’s alleged wedding in the Maldives took place in early January. For Russia, a marriage entered into in the republic has no legal force, therefore ceremonies on the islands are considered symbolic.