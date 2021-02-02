The host of Channel One, Ivan Urgant, on the air of his evening show in a humorous manner commented on the law banning swearing in social networks that came into force. An excerpt from the program is available at Youtube-channel “Evening Urgant”.

“Words like the fool and the fool will return. Well, okay, Kirkorov’s haters have something to write. And what about the others? ” – joked Urgant. He added that now the mat will return to where “he came from”: to the army barracks, the shoemaker’s workshop and the TV program “Pregnant at 16”.

For those “haters” who will find it difficult to communicate on social networks without swear words, Urgant found a replacement in the form of other obscene language. As an example, he listed several swear words with which those who were worried about the new law would be able to express their thoughts. “Mrazota, ochkonaut, viper, shit-eater, nerd, bastard. Yes, everything is fine, we will hold out, well, what are we. We’ll handle it. We will live, ”the TV presenter concluded.

On February 1, 2021, a bill came into force in Russia, requiring social networks to find and block posts with illegal content. The document specifically states a ban on materials containing obscene language.