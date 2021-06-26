Darya Aleksandrova and Ivan Urgant, the hosts of the alumni “Scarlet Sails” holiday, appreciated the event where they traditionally hold a concert every year, their words are broadcast on Saturday, June 26, Fifth channel…

According to TV presenter Ivan Urgant, the holiday became a chance for him to visit his native St. Petersburg.

“For me, this is a unique opportunity to come to my beloved city at the best time of the year, day, and nothing but love and joy – I am now looking at the arch of the General Staff Building, my heart is overwhelmed with warmth. Everyone is looking at the fireworks, and I am looking here, because the best thing is how the fireworks are reflected in the windows of buildings on Palace Square, ”he said.

The TV presenter noted that every year he is asked to give his parting word to graduates, and he always wants to wish them one thing – to be better than the older generation.

“Be honest with yourself, grow up good, talented people who love your country, loved ones and the world around you.”, – said Urgant.

At the same time, his partner Daria Alexandrova called the past “Scarlet Sails” “the best in the world.” She is sure that the huge team of “Scarlet Sails”, as well as all the artists who performed in front of the graduates, coped with the task perfectly. Alexandrova emphasized that the amazing show was carried out with ease and inspiration.

“Guys, now is a unique time – you seem to be adults, but you still have everything ahead of you. Do not waste time, do not waste it on despondency, live, love, rejoice! Enter the best universities, be happy, your whole life is ahead! ” – the host addressed to the guests of the show.

She added that despite the precautions introduced at the event due to the coronavirus pandemic, only school graduates were invited to the holiday, and everyone was forced to wear masks – the concert and show were at the highest level, and the holiday was filled with extremely positive emotions.

“Graduates are unique people! They are so grateful that, despite all the limitations, they gave their energy to us, and we felt it. Life makes its own adjustments, but it’s cool that the “Scarlet Sails” took place, the guys are happy, and it seems to me that everything was wonderful, “Aleksandrova summed up.

The “Scarlet Sails” holiday started on the evening of June 25 at the Palace Square.

Opening the event, the Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov congratulated the graduates on the “Scarlet Sails” holiday and reminded them that the future of Russia belongs to them.

Starting with a theatrical prologue, the celebration continued with a show concert. Cream Soda, Irina Dubtsova, Jony, Niletto, Vanya Dmitrienko, Alina Astrovskaya and Anton Lavrentiev performed before the graduates, and Svetlana Loboda became the headliner.

The main graduation party of the country ended with a colorful salute of 50 thousand volleys, which was accompanied by the traditional passage of the Rossiya brig along the Neva. In connection with the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Russian flag, banners of blue and white colors were added to the scarlet sails for the first time.

Scarlet Sails is an event dedicated to school graduates. This is the only Russian holiday included in the register of world event tourism. For the first time the holiday took place on June 27, 1968 in St. Petersburg. In 2005, the alumni holiday was revived by the Rossiya joint-stock bank, the government of St. Petersburg and Channel Five.