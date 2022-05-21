The Las Ventas bullring was almost full in the fourteenth celebration of the San Isidro fair, to go to Paco Ureña’s trap. Loving was the ovation with which the Madrid fans welcomed the great winner of 2019 in this square. Lorca’s bullfighter thanked him, waving from the third and taking a handful of sand to kiss him. He appeared dressed in the same way as on June 15, 2019. The day of his great triumph in the bullfighting cathedral

In these the first bull of the Window of the Port jumped into the ring, protesting for his fairness of forces. The right-hander greeted him with good bullfighting to Veronica, finished off with the stocking and put the bull’s kidneys in the encounter with the mounted one, a caste gesture. Ureña did not provide it, who signed a promising start to the task, helping the bull from above in the opening statuary and linking a right-handed first round beyond the second line in which the bull moved. Then the one from La Ventana accused the lack of forces and lacked coupling to the native. A deep puncture that needed pithing served to close the first act. Whistle for the bull and silence for the bullfighter.

SALES BULLRING –

San Isidro Fair

–

14 subscription celebrations

–

Six bulls from different farms for Paco Ureña, alone; silence, ovation, silence, silence, an ear and a farewell ovation. See also The director general of the Elderly is dismissed due to the conflict between the residences and the Ministry

Open of pythons, serious ahead, showed the ends the second, of the iron of Domingo Hernández. He opened up a lot in the receiving sets with his feet together and when he brought him together in the center of the ring, Paco drew with luxury the veronica bullfight finished off with a great stocking. He took two Bravo Puyazos, well caught by the booby Sandoval. He showed off the right hand in the remove by chicuelinas fastened with the revolera in the center of the ring. It seemed that the afternoon was taking flight and Lorca toasted the public. In the media the task began with great intensity, by statuary and then natural. And the square began to heat up and the first olés were heard. He did not maintain the task and the bull that initial intensity, bonding, and ended up in the short distance, with the bullfighter exposing and the bull less. It could have been more rewarding than the ovation received, but the half lunge left it there.

Adolfo Martín’s third showed an obvious danger. Badly fought and worse banderilleado, with multiple passes of the pawns, the bull was learning, each time it became more complicated for the bullfighter, which he had to abbreviate. He then he messed with pithing.

After the halfway point of the celebration without the desired victory, a fourth bull of José Vázquez jumped into the ring, which was protested by part of the public. He did ugly things in the greeting of Ureña, stopping before reaching the capes. Without anyone giving a euro for the bull, Paco doubled up with him at the beginning of the task, trying to order the attacks, and managed to string together two series in which he really put himself on the spot, and the bull swallowed them. From there, Vázquez’s team shrank, had no continuity and the job languished. He pricked the bullfighter before the final laceless lunge. The result of the previous bull was repeated, with silence for the matador and wind music in the drag of the bovine.

Juan Pedro’s fifth was protested at the start. There were predisposed fans already with the sole fact of origin. Straddle bull that was not used and was returned to the corrals when the fight was in the third of banderillas. In his place, the first hat jumped into the ring, named Hortelano and from the Count of Mayalde’s livestock. Astifino bull, with rennet, with which Ureña pressed and fought well in the capote greeting.

To all this, the sky was taking on the gray color of the afternoon, threatening a storm, and raising a gale that further complicated the run. Because of the difficulty of handling the fabrics. And it began to pour, as if it were necessary to explain the career of this bullfighter who today faced six bulls and, now, also inclement weather. He rained. And a lot. And not only liquid element, because Mayalde’s hat job became a storm not only of water, but also of emotions.

Paco Ureña became great in the face of adversity. When the circumstances were propitious for decline, when the afternoon was more complicated, Lorca’s right-hander put his soul under the rain, the bull took the crutch with quality, and the bullring, with part of the public seeking refuge, and the majority soaking up the bones, exploded and bellowed with a work full of emotion. Ureña screwed the slippers to the wet sand and pulled the cornúpeta forgetting the body, in batches of extremely finished crutches, carrying the crutch sweeping the albero, even behind the hip, with the compass open, in eternal crutches due to their duration and length.

One of the batches that began with the passing of the flowers was tremendous and the olés roared from the soul of the attendees, like the bullfighting of Ureña. He threw himself to kill the man from Lorca with the same faith with which he came back in the afternoon, and the fans, as if they were looking forward to this explosion, broke into cries of ‘Torero, torero!’ The request was two ears. He cut one with great force.

The story of the bull that closed the plaza, a burraco from Victoriano del Río, was that of a tame man from a cart, which ran over the horse that made the gate. Ureña put claw in the cape greeting and did not hesitate to throw the cape on his back in a showy and risky remove by gaoneras in the center of the ring. The third of banderillas became tedious and the crutch task lasted as long as Lorca’s bullfighter managed to keep the bull, who soon cracked and sought refuge in the boards, in flights of the crutch by leaving the cloth on face. Thus ended an afternoon of much commitment, which had its burst of emotions fighting in the rain.