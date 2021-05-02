The bullfighter from Lorca Paco Ureña is one of the members of the stellar poster of the bullfighting festival that will serve to reopen the gates of the Las Ventas bullring in Madrid today. After nineteen months closed, the first square in the world will host this Sunday, the holiday of May 2 in the capital of Spain, a bullfighting festival for the benefit of the bullfighting sectors that have suffered the worst during the crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The poster has aroused great expectation among bullfighting fans, in such a way that the few tickets put on sale were sold out in just two hours from the opening of the box office. The capacity allowed by the Community of Madrid for this event is 25%, of a arena that can hold up to twenty-four thousand spectators. Some six thousand seats have been put up for sale.

The bullfighters that will participate in this festival are all established figures in Madrid, adding up to a total of 31 grand doors in the monumental Madrid. The rejoneador Diego Ventura will open the square, and right-handers Enrique Ponce, El Juli, José María Manzanares, Miguel Ángel Perera and Paco Ureña will fight on foot. Together with them, one of the most advanced students of the ‘José Cubero Yiyo’ Bullfighting School will perform, the bullfighter Guillermo García. Cattle from leading herds will be dealt with, such as those of El Capea, Juan Pedro Domecq, Garcigrande, Victoriano del Río, Fuente Ymbro, Jandilla and El Parralejo. The celebration can be followed on television, as it will be broadcast live, starting at six in the afternoon, on Madrid’s regional television and on the specialized channel of Movistar Plus, Canal Toros.