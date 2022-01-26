CE Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 12:58



What happened in the hours before the announcement of the “marriage interruption” of the Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin? The magazine ‘Lecturas’ exclusively reveals the details of the secret trip of the former Duke of Palma to Switzerland to say goodbye to his wife and children. Urdangarin wanted to clarify the images in which he was seen holding hands with his co-worker, Ainhoa ​​Armentia, and leave tied what was going to be known a few days later: a marriage separation statement.

Urdangarin traveled to Switzerland on Friday as soon as he finished his working day. He met with the infanta Cristina and her daughter Irene at his home in Geneva. The third of the couple’s children, Miguel, who lives in London, also attended the appointment. The magazine publishes the images of father and son fused in an emotional embrace on Sunday at the Swiss airport. Those who apparently did not attend the meeting were Juan, who lives in Madrid, and Pablo, the Barça handball player who became the family’s ‘spokesman’ as soon as the controversial images were known.

The former Duke of Palma had planned the trip. Being in the third grade, Urdangarin needed judicial permission to leave the country. Concession that he, apparently, he obtained without any problem. The Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin decided on Monday “by common agreement, to interrupt their marriage relationship” after the former Duke of Palma’s relationship with his co-worker became known, according to both in a statement sent to Efe, in which they add that the commitment to their four children “remains intact.”

The Infanta Cristina maintains her residence on the outskirts of Geneva, in the ‘fortress house’ to which she moved in the summer of 2020, and everything indicates that her intention is to continue working in Switzerland, at the Aga Khan Foundation. The whole family moved there -in September 2014- when the scandal of the ‘Nóos case’ made their day-to-day life in Barcelona unfeasible. The second daughter of the kings Juan Carlos and Sofia, 56, put land in between to protect her children from the media harassment to which they were subjected. Today only the youngest, Irene (16 years old), is still by her side.

“We are all calm and we are going to love each other the same… These are things that happen and we will talk about it among ourselves.” These words, spoken by Pablo Urdangarin shortly after the magazine ‘Lecturas’ showed his father on the cover holding hands with another woman, confirmed the breakup of the marriage. And, yes, on this occasion by third parties: Ainhoa ​​Armentia, a 43-year-old colleague -10 years younger than the former duke- of the Imaz&Asociados office, located in Vitoria, where Urdangarin has been working for ten months as a requirement to qualify for the third degree of his sentence of 5 years and 10 months for corruption.