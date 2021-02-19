Enrique Urbizu (Bilbao, 1962) grew up with an Andalusian grandmother, Raimunda. As a kid, they watched together a series that has marked him with fire: ‘Curro Jiménez’ (1976-1978). “It is a series anchored in childhood, in the dream of being able to make movies, in the love for horses and the outdoors”, relates. «A recognizable and Andalusian icon, there are all the essences. It was directed by Mario Camus, Romero Marchent, la Miró… I love movies with testosterone, and seeing my filmography I have nothing to prove. Also, later life gave me the opportunity to meet Sancho Gracia and to work with him on ‘Cachito’ and ‘La caja 507’. ‘Curro Jiménez’ occupies a space in my heart.

‘Libertad’, the new series that Urbizu has directed for Movistar Plus, is, finally, the ‘Curro Jiménez’ that he always wanted to do. Every day of the long shoot, he confesses, he remembered Sancho Gracia, who died of cancer at the age of 75 in 2012. “I have fulfilled a dream,” acknowledges the Bilbao director. “I had a movie about bandits pending. Ever since I wanted to make movies when I watched TV, I dreamed of shooting an outdoor adventure series ». The time was also clear: «The 19th century is the century of freedom, we are living its consequences now. It is a time that deserves much more attention; in general, the history of our country should receive much more attention from fiction.

The bandits of ‘Libertad’.

Despite his movies brimming with testosterone, Urbizu reserves a surprise in ‘Libertad’. Its great protagonist is a woman, Lucía, ‘La Llanera’, played by a captivating baby with shaved hair, who returns to the cameras after fourteen years elapsed since ‘Caótica Ana’ by Julio Medem ‘. After almost two decades in prison, the protagonist and her son Juan (Jason Fernández) hope to enjoy a quiet life in a humble home. But freedom is capricious and, as soon as they leave, mother and son will become a bargaining chip for two bands of bandits, Aceituno and Lagartijo. They will be chased both by them and by the gunmen of the fearsome Governor (Luis Callejo). “It tells the story of a mother who seeks freedom and to remove her son from the climate of violence,” sums up the director.

‘Freedom’ holds a second surprise. In addition to being a series that will premiere in its entirety on Movistar Plus on March 26, it is also a film that will hit theaters that same day. A feature film with its own identity and not an expanded first chapter. “The series has resumed its dream condition and will be seen on the big screen”, congratulates the author of ‘Todo por la pasta’, who in the 90s was already writing the script for this story together with his regular collaborator, Michel Gaztambide, at that Miguel Barros has joined. “Film and series are significantly different,” he explains. «The feature film could not be an amputation of the series. They tell the same story, but the sense of rhythm, ellipsis, or sound mixes are different. The big screen will do justice to the physicality, to the texture of the photography, to the great work of the entire team, in short.

Enrique Urbizu has directed Bebe, a singer and actress who is back behind the scenes fourteen years after ‘Caótica Ana’.

Sergio Oslé, president of Movistar Plus, assures that the double premiere of ‘Libertad’ aims to support cinemas that are going through a critical moment. “This ecosystem works if all agents continue to operate,” he defends. The distributor A Contracorriente plans a very ambitious launch in as many rooms as possible, nothing like a technical landing on half a dozen screens. Enrique Urbizu has not premiered in theaters since 2011, when ‘There will be no peace for the wicked’ swept the Goya with six statuettes. Then he has shot two series: ‘Alatriste’ on Telecinco, the worst experience of his career, according to his own confession, and ‘Gigantes’ for Movistar Plus. The man from Bilbao is optimistic about the future of theaters: “We will go out like a rocket when we can and we will enjoy in a curative way,” he predicts. He is not moved by nostalgia for the dark room: “Cinephilia has been something useless, more culture and less cinephilia”, ironic.

Outlaws, landowners, caciques, an English writer passing through Spain … The five chapters of 50 minutes each of ‘Libertad’, which has been shot in the wild landscapes of Madrid, Segovia, Cuenca and Guadalajara, promise adventures and the vision of a a country that, according to Urbizu, has been more interested in destroying myths than in building them. “I have no obligation to ascribe ‘Freedom’ to a specific genre,” proclaims the director. «It is a road movie, an adventure movie, historical cinema … I would not like to use the word western, because I have already done several: ‘Life stains’, ‘There will be no peace for the wicked’ … In addition, we bring the western to the United States: the saddles, the horses … They are the ones who have the debt with us ».