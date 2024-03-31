Urbi et Orbi Easter 2024 blessing streaming and live TV: where to see it, Pope Francis

Today, Sunday 31 March 2024, on Easter day, as usual Pope Francis at 12 pm, at the end of the Holy Mass celebrated in St. Peter's Basilica, imparts the Urbi et Orbi Blessing to the city and the world. With the blessing, the Pontiff reads a message, which traditionally reviews the areas of the world tormented by war and in greatest suffering, starting with Ukraine. But where to see the Urbi et Orbi Easter 2024 Blessing live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information.

On TV

The blessing will be imparted by the Pontiff today, 31 March 2024 (Easter Sunday), at 12 pm live on Rai 1 (channel 1 of digital terrestrial) and Tv2000 (on button 28 of digital terrestrial, on 18 of Tivùsat and on channel 157 of Sky).

Urbi et Orbi Blessing Pope Francis in live streaming

Not just TV. The event can be followed in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it from 11.55 am, on the Tv2000 website and on the Facebook and YouTube pages of Vatican News.

What it is and what it means

We have seen where to see the Urbi et Orbi Easter Blessing 2024 live on TV and live streaming, but what is it, what does it mean? Urbi et Orbi is a Latin phrase which means “To the city (of Rome) and to the world” (literally: to the Urbe and the Orbe). Nowadays this formula is used in papal bulls, other pontifical documents, messages and blessings directed to the faithful of Rome and the entire world. In everyday language Urbi et Orbi can be used in a joking tone to denote something said or published to the four winds, letting everyone know. The Urbi et Orbi apostolic blessing is the first public blessing of a Pope immediately after his election to the papacy. It is also given by the pontiff on Christmas and Easter days. Plenary indulgence is attached to the blessing, which involves the remission of all the penalties due for sins for the faithful present in St. Peter's Square and for those who receive it through the various means of social communication, under the usual conditions (clear soul from attachment to even venial sin, confession and communion within the eight days before or after, prayer according to the intentions of the Supreme Pontiff).