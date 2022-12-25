Urbi et Orbi Blessing Christmas 2022 streaming and live TV: where to watch with Pope Francis, 25 December

Today, December 25, 2022, Christmas, at 12 is Pope Francis’ Urbi et Orbi Blessing, to the city and to the world. The Pontiff, from the Loggia delle Benedizioni overlooking St. Peter’s Square, will read his Christmas message which, as per tradition, retraces the situations of war and crisis in the world, obviously starting with Ukraine. Following this, Pope Francis will impart his blessing to the city and to the world. But where to see it live on TV and in streaming? Here is all the information.

On TV

It will be possible to follow Pope Francis’ Urbi et Orbi Blessing live today – 25 December 2022 – Christmas, at 12 on Rai 1 and Tv2000. Pope Francis will read his Christmas greeting message, also retracing those war zones and those experiencing moments of great difficulty, in particular obviously Ukraine. After he will give the Urbi et Orbi blessing, that is to the city and the world. Rai 1 is visible on button 1 of digital terrestrial or 101 of Sky. Tv2000 on button 28 of digital terrestrial or 157 of Sky. The main all-news networks such as Rai News 24 and SkyTg24 will also follow the event with Pope Francis live.

Urbi et Orbi Blessing Christmas 2022 live stream

If you are not at home, you can also gather in prayer by streaming on RaiPlay and on the Tv2000 website. Furthermore, the Urbi et Orbi Blessing for Christmas 2022 will be visible on the Vatican News Facebook and YouTube pages, again from 12 noon.