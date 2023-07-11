Torino president Urbano Cairo on Milan patron Gerry Cardinale: “I met him, a person with remarkable abilities”

Urbano Cairo presents the schedules of LA7, but obviously the grenade fans are curious about the… schedules of Toro. What should we expect on the transfer market? There was talk of business on the ‘Milan (rossonera) – Turin, with Single that the Devil likes (and not only that: the exterior expires in 2024) e Messias object of desire of the Piedmontese club. But perhaps above all of the dream of a return to the shadow of the Mole di Pobega.

Rumors, rumors, how Taurus is moving…

“Let’s move forward step by step, like Bellanova did (taken from Cagliari, after the season at Inter, ed) which we announced and we’re happy with. Now we have other things coming in or maybe even outgoing, we’ll announce as soon as we’re ready. First is better than us” explains Urbano Cairo to Affaritaliani.it.

Not just the transfer market. Gerry Cardinale has arrived in Italy for a year now at the helm of Milan. The American manager – at the head of the RedBird fund – brought a breath of fresh ideas to the corporate organization plan. Many insiders wonder if he could be a leading man from the point of view of the development of Italian football …

What do you think of the AC Milan owner?

“I don’t judge people who are gaining experience in Italy. I met the Cardinal…”

AND…

“He made a very good impression on me. He is a very determined, focused person. But I don’t get into the things he does, just as he doesn’t get into mine. Everyone has to do his own thing, in the best way. He is a person who has remarkable abilities”

From this point of view, could there be synergies in the development of Italian football?

“I don’t know what synergies he proposed, but having an important American experience he can certainly bring ideas, projects and so on”

During the conference, answering a question from Affaritaliani.it on the risk of a future world Super League at the hands of the Arabs (who in the meantime are hoarding champions this summer, from Milinkovic Savic to Brozovic, passing through Benzema…. just to name a few)Urbano Cairo explained: “It seems to me that the Saudis are creating their own internal championship” and therefore an Arab super league “is an idea to come. And then, in any case, you saw that the super league did not come to a very brilliant end” he concluded.

Palinsesti of La7, the video-interview of Affaritaliani.it with Urbano Cairo





Schedules A7a

Information, analysis, surveys, cultural entertainment and satire. These are the five strengths that characterize the new La7 schedule for the 2023/2024 season. From the historical group with Enrico Mentana, Lilli Gruber, Giovanni Floris, Andrea Purgatori, Corrado Formigli, Diego Bianchi, Aldo Cazzullo, Licia Colò, Tiziana Panella, to the reconfirmations of David Parenzo, Marianna Aprile, Luca Telese, up to new entries such as Massimo Gramellini : La7 clearly strengthens its identity, in a moment of great changes for Italian TV and the country, to tell the present and remember the past, offering daily the keys to understanding the reality in which we live. The Cairo Communication Network, directed by Andrea Salerno, involves an increasingly vast audience and in the season that has just ended it was the 5th most watched network in prime time, ahead of Raidue and Rete41. The La7 system (TV + digital on proprietary channels) reaches over 38 million viewers every month, 2 out of 3 Italians. The excellent performances are also confirmed for digital: there are 26.2 million average monthly stream views on websites and apps La7, with 7.3 million unique users. La7 is also the first channel in terms of viewing time in live streaming on digital platforms among the generalist channels with an average of over 32 minutes.

THE SCHEDULE

Also during the summer La7 remains on with its programs from morning to daytime until the evening with In Onda, hosted this year by Marianna Aprile and Luca Telese who will be at the helm of the program until September. From autumn, the program will then remain on the air on Sunday evenings in prime time with the same hosting couple. * from 18 September – 24 December and from 8 January – 17 June Also in the summer months, there is also room for experimentation with the first native digital/television program derived from the disruptive experience of Meanwhile, the format that on the channel’s web platforms, from 1 January to date, it has garnered a whopping 75 million views. There will be 4 specials.

News arriving on the weekend of Massimo Gramellini with a double appointment on Saturday and Sunday: a compass to read and understand current events. There will also be incursions into the schedule of the historian Alessandro Barbero, who will be entrusted with prime and late evening specials. To complete the offer on in-depth analysis, another excellence will be the collaboration with Ezio Mauro, who will sign a special within the new season of Atlantis. From January, La7 will forcefully emerge from the television studios with a new prime-time investigative program born from the consolidated experience of the Piazzapulita team. It will be called 100′ (one hundred minutes) and will be signed by Corrado Formigli and Alberto Nerazzini. Long investigations filmed to tell the story of the country.

Always in the foreground the daily news of Enrico Mentana’s TgLa7. In addition to running the 8.00 pm edition, the director of the magazine will also propose his now famous #mentanamarathons in the most crucial moments for the country such as, for example, the European elections scheduled for June 2024.

Access prime time will be presided over by Otto e Mezzo by Lilli Gruber. Complete the lineup of Tuesday with Giovanni Floris, Atlantis with Andrea Purgatori, the second edition of A Special Day by Aldo Cazzullo, Piazzapulita by Corrado Formigli, Propaganda Live with Diego Bianchi, Makkox and all “the band”, and Eden – A planet to save with Licia Colo.

Also confirmed are the daily appointments with Omnibus, hosted by Gaia Tortora and Alessandra Sardoni, Coffee Break with Andrea Pancani, L’Aria che tira with the arrival of David Parenzo, Tagadà with Tiziana Panella and the afternoon appointment with the story of Once upon a time there was the twentieth century with Alessio Orsingher and Luca Sappino, a novelty this year which is also confirmed for next season. Great attention to films with a particular vocation for using cinema as a lens to narrate reality. Among the titles of the season the first TV of Nuclear Now by Oliver Stone and Worth – The pact by Sara Colangelo, in addition to the proposal of critically acclaimed films such as The imitation game with Benedict Cumberbatch and Promised land with Matt Damon.

Lingo will be taking its fall break as planned. La7 will return with the pre-evening in January 2024. Finally, the great successful events will return such as Rhythmic Gymnastics, with all its charm and the victories of the blue butterflies, as well as the Palio di Siena, one of the most spectacular races in the world and daughter of a centuries-old tradition of our country that always garners great ratings (again this year above 10% in the first appointment on 2 July), in the exciting commentary entrusted to Pierluigi Pardo.

