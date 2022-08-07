Sunday, August 7, 2022
Urbanization | Urbanization has slowed down a bit due to the corona pandemic

August 7, 2022
World Europe
0

The position of Eastern Finland worries experts, especially after the attack on Ukraine.

Corona time has slightly slowed down Finland’s long-standing urbanization, says an expert in regional development Timo Aro.

With the demographic development of the corona era, the number of municipalities benefiting from migration has clearly increased, and there are municipalities that benefit from migration more evenly across the country.

The largest migration movement is still strongly concentrated in the largest cities and the largest urban regions.

After Russia attacked Ukraine, the situation of Eastern Finland, which was already in a weak position, is now worrying many experts. In Eastern Finland, the growth is mainly concentrated only in the core urban areas of Kuopio and Joensuu, as well as in Lappeenranta and Mikkeli, Aro says.

