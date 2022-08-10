Urban planner, the Swedish lifestyle audio brand, announces the launch of the Phoenix urban plannerthe first true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation powered by light.

After the successful collaboration with Exeger for the launch of the Urbanista Los Angeles headphones, the new Urbanista Phoenix model brings the use of the revolutionary Powerfoyle technology to a new level, with true wireless earbuds that deliver an endless user-controlled playback experience.

With Urbanista Phoenix the user will be able to experience a true wireless future, without wires or charging cables, and they are equipped with the innovative Powerfoyle solar cell material, with the thin charging casing of the earphones that continuously recharges when exposed to any form of lightboth natural and artificial, which means that the earphones will offer ainfinite playtime when stored in the case for charging and continuously exposed to light.

The earphones are equipped with an advanced hybrid active noise cancellation technology and noise-canceling microphones that filter out ambient sounds, so you can enjoy crystal clear music and phone calls even in crowded, distraction-free spaces.

Tuomas Lonka, Urbanista Brand and Marketing Directorcomments:

“It is a privilege to continue walking this path of innovation with Exeger and to use the latest solar cell technology to bring cutting-edge audio products to market.

Our solar-powered Los Angeles headphones have been so well received by customers and consumers that we quickly knew we wanted to apply this futuristic technology to a true wireless design.

Urbanista Phoenix is ​​truly a cutting-edge product and we are excited to see how these headphones will shape the future of our listening experiences for years to come. ”

Giovanni Fili, founder and CEO of Exeger, instead states:

“We are incredibly excited to jointly launch the world’s first true wireless earphones powered by Powerfoyle with Urbanista. Los Angeles headphones set a new standard, and as users around the world appreciate not having to recharge their devices, they want more choice. “

who later adds:

“Powerfoyle is the world’s only fully customizable solar cell and, as a result, is in a unique position to power audio products given the extensive design requirements. Both end users and our customers benefit immensely from offering an entire line of products “

Other peculiarities of the new Urbanista Phoenix

The true wireless design of Urbanista Phoenix allows the user to enjoy the audio wherever they are, without any constraints, and it is always possible to easily connect the earphones to their chosen bluetooth device thanks to the new function of multipoint connectivity which allows you to connect Phoenix to up to two devices at the same time.

Virtually weightless, the earbuds fit snugly in the ears for listening to music and podcasts with minimal distraction, while the intuitive touch controls and intelligent voice assistance allow you to manage your songs effortlessly and with maximum freedom of movement.

Urbanista Phoenix is ​​compatible with the Urbanista mobile application, which allows you to fully control the audio experience. The Urbanista app, available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, offers deep customization optionsincluding equalizer controls to adjust the audio to your taste.

The complementary application also provides information on how to make the most of the product’s autonomy, including visual indications on solar charge levels and usage, as well as the ability to customize earphone controls and voice assistant.

Axel Grell, Urbanista audio engineercomments:

“Phoenix advances technology to create an innovative, cutting-edge audio experience and we have worked hard to develop sound that matches it.

These earphones have been designed to deliver crystal clear and transparent sound, with punchy bass that doesn’t overpower the mids and highs. With the ability to provide an infinite audio experience, Phoenix also offers sound for hours of comfortable listening. ”

Inspired by the breathtaking desert scenery of one of the sunniest places on earth, the earphones are available in two iconic colors, Midnight Black (black) e Desert Rose (pink), which illuminate the ears with a superbly radiant sound.

The custom silicone grommets ensure sound isolation and protection of the earphones in the ear, while the degree of IPX4 water resistance allows you to use the Phoenix earphones safely, rain or shine.

To find out more about Urbanista Phoenix true wireless earphones and to receive updates, simply go to the official company website for any further information.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!