Lisbon urban planner is the name of these small wireless earphones capable of being completely invisible inside the earcup; we are talking about a product that kept me company for whole days without getting tired, between video games, musia and TV series. What immediately strikes the eye is the color, undoubtedly, and the small, oval shape of the case. Urbanista Lisbon are available in 5 colors: Midnight Black, Mint Green, Blush Pink, Vanilla Cream and Coral Peach. I had the honor of trying the Mint Green color, definitely in line with the upcoming season.

The Urbanista Lisbon, in fact, appear to be youthful and dynamic just like those who are always on the move or lying comfortably on the beach. Contrary to this, however, they are not made to be used during intense sports sessions or in the water, as they do not have any impermeability to liquids. Including sweat, of course, and this decision by the producers leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. Despite this small flaw, they have all the credentials to be great headphones.

Their cost is around € 49.00 and it is possible to buy them through the official Urbanista website or via the platform Amazon.

Urbanista Lisbon with a minimalist design, but not for the box

The product arrives in a package that perfectly reflects the color chosen for its headphones; the Lisbon Urbanists can also be recognized by the reliefs on the box, which highlight the product itself. A package that will definitely always have an eye on it, even when it is hidden in some crevice in the closet to keep it safe. Inside we find the earphones with their own case, a USB Type-C cable to recharge the case, the instruction booklet in several languages ​​and the warranty.

Once you open the case you will surely find the headphones, well positioned and held firm by its own magnet. Thanks to it they have a dynamic and precise insertion; I personally tested the power of the magnet with the case closed and it was able to move the small earphone to the right or left, according to the direction I wanted to give it. And when you can pull out the essential source for listening to your favorite music, you will realize that they are extremely light wireless headphones.

Urbanista knows this and has equipped each headset with a comfortable, and removable, silicone casing to ensure that they remain in contact with the inside of the ear without accidentally falling off. The removal of this silicone part can be done with the help of the clearly visible bow; it it was built to facilitate insertion into the auricle and I must say that it does its job very well. All the while I have not had any difficulties and the weight of 4 grams per earphone it was completely invisible.

Urbanista, a Swedish brand specializing in acoustic technology, lives up to its promises

From the Urbanista Lisbon data sheet, visible on the Urbanista official website, 9 hours of use are declared e perfectly respects what was promised. I didn’t use the wireless earbuds just to listen to music, but also to play games, make calls or voice messages and it was all about comfort. We are talking about videogame titles played by smartphones, such as Life is Strange or Pokémon Go; not only that, because I got to connect Urbanista Lisbon directly to my PC and I was able to enjoy some TV series in total relaxation.

Indeed there is one extremely positive thing to say: they can be connected on 6 different devices. By disconnecting on one side you can connect on the other and it was phenomenal to be able to do so, especially when you need to keep more than one physical platform under control. The connection between devices takes place thanks to the Bluetooth 5.2 and, moreover, everything is possible thanks to the True Wireless technology the Lisbon Urbanists are equipped with. If you think, however, that you could use a headset for the PC and one for the smartphone, then I’m sorry: there is no way to implement this plan.

Thanks to connected platforms you can check the battery status, by quietly accessing the options of your associated devices; even better, however, this data can be found visible by simply opening the custody of the Urbanista Lisbon. On the front there is a small LED that will light up immediately, giving you the opportunity to understand how much charge remains: 0-35% LED blinks red, 35-70% LED blinks white, 70-100% LED shows continuous white light.

Easy and intuitive controls to make life easier

Like any other self-respecting wireless headset, Urbanista Lisbon also have gods touch controls able to simplify the life of the user who owns them. I have not had great difficulty and thanks to the silicone eyelet it was easier for me not to accidentally start some calls or songs. With other similar products it had happened more than once that, wearing them, I operated some command and in this case it never happened. Here is the list of what you can do with these headphones:

Pause: Double tap the left (L) or right (R) earphone;

Next song: Touch and hold the right earphone (R) for 2 seconds;

Volume (+): Tap the right earphone (R) once;

Volume (-): Tap the left earphone (L) once;

Answer an incoming call: double tap the left (L) or right (R) earphone;

End a call: double tap the left (L) or right (R) earphone;

Reject a call: Touch and hold the left (L) or right (R) earbud for two seconds;

Narrator: Touch and hold the left earbud (L) for two seconds.

Although simplicity is one of the strengths of Urbanista Lisbon, they also have flaws. In the previous paragraph you could read that I have seen various videogame or television products; there is a small specification to be made: the environment around me was quiet. The music was clear, without problems, and the same was true for everything else. Sure, the bass is not heavybut the sound is clean and that may be enough. The problem comes as soon as you enter a space with a lot of outside noise.

Summer insulation caps?

Le Urbanista Lisbon they do not have noise cancellation; they do not isolate and during the calls there could be some drops in quality due to this problem. For the price range to which they belong, the user could expect this technology and be a bit disappointed, as happened to the undersigned, so I do not recommend using it in crowded places. They are summer caps, so great to take to the beach, but don’t expect to find yourself isolated from the world by being around people. You will have to find a place yourself where you can watch your favorite series.

Like everything, however, there is always the positive side and I found it interesting the USB Type-C cable about 5 cm, useful to keep in your pocket or to be connected in the extreme vicinity to some emergency power bank. It will certainly be uncomfortable if it is used within the four walls of the home, as usually the wall sockets are slightly higher or not really close to some support surface. Below you can see the unboxing of Urbanista Lisbonloaded directly on the our official YouTube channel; don’t forget to subscribe and we wish you a good viewing!